Jessica Joy Bringoli, of Chester, N.Y., passed away on June 8, 2026, at the age of 51, following a courageous ten-year battle with cancer.

Born on October 15, 1974, Jessica lived a life defined by love, resilience, hard work, and an unwavering dedication to her family and friends. Throughout her life, she faced challenges that would have broken many people, yet she continued to move forward with strength, determination, and grace.

Jessica often spoke fondly of her childhood and the loving family that helped shape the person she became. She carried many qualities from both of her parents, including her outgoing personality, strong work ethic, caring nature, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She was known for speaking her mind, loving fiercely, and always putting others before herself.

A dedicated and hardworking professional, Jessica began her career through a school-to-work program with American Express in New York City at the age of sixteen. She later built a successful career in the automotive industry, where she worked her way into management and spent many years at Honda of New Rochelle. She took great pride in her work and especially enjoyed mentoring coworkers, helping customers, and building meaningful relationships with those around her.

Jessica’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was a proud mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She cherished every opportunity to spend time with her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and lifelong friends. In recent years, she was especially grateful for the time she was able to spend creating memories through family gatherings, vacations, camping trips, and the everyday moments that meant the most.

Even while battling cancer, Jessica refused to let her illness define her. She continued to travel, spend time with loved ones, maintain her independence, and live life on her own terms. Her courage and determination remained evident until the very end and continue to inspire all who knew her.

Jessica is survived by her children, Joseph, Jasmine, and Ericka; her beloved grandchildren, Leonidas and Jiselle; her mother, Arlene; her sister, Deborah; and numerous nieces, nephew, extended family members, and dear friends whose lives were enriched by knowing her.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported Jessica throughout her journey and to those who donated, contributed, prayed, and helped make her final farewell possible. Your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult time will never be forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation services on Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y.

Though she will be deeply missed, Jessica’s love, strength, and legacy will live on through her family and all those whose lives she touched.

“Your impact doesn’t end with us. It will continue through every life you’ve touched along the way.”