Jerry M. Madden, 87, of Middletown entered into rest on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Jerry was born Nov. 9, 1935, in Buffalo, NY, the son of Martin and Alice (Maluchnik) Madden. He is survived by his wife, Veronica “Ronnie” (Daru) Madden; daughters, Kelly Madden, Jennifer Madden, Kate Barry and her husband, Rob; grandchildren, Veronica Madden, Andres Madden, Marcos Madden, Jason Barry, and James Barry.

After graduating from the Union Apprentice School in NYC, Jerry worked as a carpenter for the Carpenters Union, Local 1164. It was during this time that he met his ‘love’ Ronnie at the Eastover Resort in Lenox, MA. Six months later, they got married on June 22, 1968, in Fort Lee, NJ.

Ronnie and Jerry were long-time residents of Goshen, NY, where they raised their family. Jerry worked as a carpenter for Mid-Hudson Correctional Facility in Warwick, NY, and volunteered at GOVAC for fifteen years. His dedication to his work and community service was a testament to his character.

Jerry was a man of strong faith and his dedication to the Rosary, which he said every morning, was a reflection of his commitment to his beliefs. He was known for his quick wit and ability to have a song for everything, which made him a beloved and entertaining member of his community.

Jerry’s family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Dinsmore and the 4th-floor North nurses of Garnet Health Medical Center for their care and support during his final days. As they mourn his passing, they find solace in the memories of a man who lived his life with integrity, dedication, and a heart full of love.

Rest in peace, Jerry, and thank you for the impact you had on our lives. To God be the glory.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 16 from 2-5 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY with Father Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Washingtonville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s name to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.