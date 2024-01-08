Jeffry Lloyd, 67, of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on January 6, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving family. He courageously battled prostate cancer for seven years.

Jeff was born in Goshen, NY, on September 28, 1956, to the late Carlton and Helen (Myruski) Lloyd. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Donn Majercik. In 1978 Jeff married his high school sweetheart, Maryann “Molly” Neuburger, who will treasure every moment of the incredible life they had together.

A year into college, Jeff was invited by his dad to purchase his Pepperidge Farm distributor business, as the new owner. He tirelessly operated his cookie route for 45 years. He enjoyed sports throughout his life and could be found with family at every NY Giants home game in Section 308. Jeff liked to remain active and enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing, hiking, cross-fit, and any adventure he could share with his family. A skillful guy, Jeff was always the first in line to help anyone who needed a hand, whether family or friend. He enjoyed his daily walks with his “best pal” Chewy at Salesian Park.

Jeff is survived by his three children, Jeffry R. Lloyd, Kristen Scully, (Patrick) and Emily Little (Benjamin). He is also survived by five grandchildren who adored their “Papa,” Conor, Guinevere, Grayson Scully, and Theodore and Mary Alice Little. His loving and enthusiastic involvement in their lives will give them memories to cherish forever. He will be profoundly missed by his seven siblings, Michael (Debra), Deborah Stokes (Julian), Lisa Majercik, Steven (Jean Byrne), Lora Quirk, James and Carlton Jr. (Lisa); 29 nieces and nephews; and 33 great-nieces and nephews. Jeff also had numerous cousins who will long remember this kind and gentle man.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Donovan Funeral Home on Friday January 19, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. The service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. with internment following immediately at St. John’s Cemetery.

Donations in Jeffry’s memory can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan or the Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen: donovanfunerals.com.