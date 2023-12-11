Jeanne M. Spliedt, 100, of Hamptonburgh entered into rest Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence of Newburgh, NY.

Jeanne was born December 12, 1922, in Hackensack, NJ. She is the daughter of the late Charles E and Inez (Springsted) Williams. She is the widow of Howard Spliedt.

She retired as Ridgefield Park, NJ, village clerk after over 30 years of service. Upon moving to Hamptonburgh, she became a member of Hamptonburgh Helping Hands and Hamptonburgh Leisure Club.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Segers, William Spliedt and his wife Diana, Diane Fortuna and her husband Fritz, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, December 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The funeral service to celebrate her life will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen (donovanfunerals.com).