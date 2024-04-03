Jeanne Doris Donnelly, 85, of Goshen entered into rest on Monday, April 1, 2024, at Glen Arden in Goshen, NY.

Jeanne was born August 6, 1938, in Nyack, NY, the daughter of Eugene and Helen (Blanchette) Perreault.

She retired from Broward School District in Fort Lauderdale, Fl., as a secretary. Jeanne loved her animals, especially her cats. She fed the squirrels and birds. Her joy was to be with family.

She is survived by her nieces, Shelley Burr and husband Bill, Linda Blosser and husband Bill, Susan Springer, and Sharon Springer de Neergaard; nephew Steven Barone and wife Nancy; five great nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

Jeanne was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Lorraine and Muriel.

There will be no services.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit donovanfunerals.com.