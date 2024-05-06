Janet E. Purcell, 92

Janet E. Purcell, age 92, of New Windsor (formerly of Goshen) entered into rest on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Janet was born August 26, 1931, in Goshen, NY. She is the daughter of the late William and Rose (Heinemann) Hanley. She married Charles L. Purcell (“Les”), the love of her life, on Valentine’s Day in 1953. Together they raised three children: Michael, Patrick (Elizabeth), and Lesley (Frank). She was predeceased by her husband in 1994.

She was an exceptional mother and homemaker. She was not only the proud wife of a N.Y. state trooper, but also a proud daughter of one as well. She loved the law enforcement life and the friends it brought into their lives. This led to many enjoyable nights at Lakeville as well as parties and trips with close friends such as Ron and Kay (Heppes) and Lorraine and Bernie (Brady). She loved their trips to Maine where she and Les collected lighthouses and ate lobster. Together they enjoyed many lobster meals at the Lobster Pier in Chester. She took the most pride in maintaining an immaculate household regardless of where she was residing. She will always be remembered for her make-up and perfectly coiffed hair.

She is survived by her three children Michael Purcell, Patrick Purcell (Elizabeth), and Lesley Pierri (Frank); grandchildren Bethanne Fox (Michael), Michael Purcell (Jenn), Lauren Burke (Chris), Frankie Pierri, Rebecca Pierri, Charlie Purcell and Caroline Purcell; as well as seven great grandchildren, Madison, Sophie, Sydney, Nathaniel, Abby, William, and Henry; sister Joan Wolfe; brother William Hanley; brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Helen Purcell; nieces Kate Menzo, Kelly Wolslayer, and Maureen Hanley; nephews David Purcell, Rick Wolslayer, Mark Hanley, and Chris Hanley; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a small donation be made in Janet’s name to Braeside Camp, 640 East Main St., Middletown, NY 10940, if you so choose.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.