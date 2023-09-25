Janet Bally, 85, of Goshen entered into rest on Thursday, September 7, at home surrounded by her loving family. Janet was born October 1, 1937, in Aleppo, Syria, the daughter of Thomas Bakkal and Victoria Bakkal.

Janet enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends and was known for her elegant dinner parties. She loved preparing food for the freezer, which she in turn donated to the church, family and friends. She also enjoyed sewing and needle work. She also loved playing poker on a regular basis with her many girlfriends.

She is survived by her husband Raymond E. Bally, Sr. at home; her son Raymond E. Bally Jr. of Montclair, NJ; son David Bally and wife Elizabeth of Brooklyn; daughter Gail Stellato and husband Gary of Goshen; Barbara Wallace of Elizabeth, NJ; five grandchildren, Raymond E. Bally III, James Bally, Emma Bally, Blake Stellato and Dylan Stellato; and a great-grandchild Victoria Stellato.

There will be no visitation.

The funeral service to celebrate Janet’s life was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at St. James’ Episcopal Church, 1 St. James Place, Goshen, NY, with Father Carl Lunden officiating. Burial followed at St. James Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All Saints Fund at St. James Church in her memory.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, NY.