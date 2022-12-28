James R. Wolfe died at home on December 22, 2022 after a long illness.

He was 82. Born in a small rural hospital in Carbondale, PA, Jim Wolfe was raised by his uncles and grandparents for 12 years on the austere family farm in Nordmont, PA. He then moved to live with his mother in Goshen, NY, where he would spend the rest of his life, there and in the surrounding area.

Jim graduated Goshen High School in 1958 and went on to be the first of his family for generations to attend college at SUNY Brockport, earn his Master’s of Education from East Stroudsburg University and his Administrator’s Certificate from North Adams, MA. Jim played football as quarterback in high school and college and even played for the semi-pro Middletown Marauders. Jim’s picture and plaque hangs on the GHS Wall of Fame near the gymnasium.

Jim was an educator and coach for his entire life. From helping the Goshen Youth League with baseball and other sports as a young man, to teaching Physical Education in Washingtonville for 3 years and then in Goshen High School for the next 29 years; as well as coaching endless seasons of football and track, Coach Wolfe touched and impacted the lives of countless young students and athletes and in many cases their children as well. Even after he retired from active teaching, Jim would continue as an interim administrator and as a High School Football Referee for 31 years – often starting each game shaking the hands of coaches who he himself coached decades earlier. Jim also represented the area’s Section 9 Athletic Council to New York State’s Public School Athletic Administration for 30 years, even earning their Hall of Fame award in 2019.

Jim’s passion for the outdoors was obvious not just in his sports but in his love of hunting and fishing all over the country. Jim was a lifelong member of the County Seat Conservation Club in Goshen as well as a Life Member of the NRA. Jim was also a member of the NY Army National Guard for six years.

Jim is survived by Joan, his wife of 30 wonderful years; his daughter Shannon Wolfe and her husband Thierry Pelle and his grandson Gabin Wolfe Pelle, all of Paris, France; and his son Kyle and his wife Julie of Ashland, MA; as well as his stepdaughter Kelly Wolslayer and her husband Ray Rosenbloom, of Mt Laurel, NJ and his stepson Rick Wolslayer of Delmar, NY.

Jim was predeceased by his former wife Kathleen McFall.

The famly would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr.s Kazanjian, Bezdicek and Ellis for their compassion, insightful professionalism and never ending care in taking care of Jim.

Visitation wasTuesday, December 27 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. With the Funeral Service to Celebrate his life held at 4:00 pm.