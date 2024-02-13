James Papandrea, 50

On Friday, February 9, 2024, James “Jim” Papandrea of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Hackensack Hospital after almost a year-long battle with colon cancer. Jim was born on March 30, 1973, in Middletown, NY, and grew up and spent most of his life in Goshen, NY, before moving to Warwick, NY.

Jim was a humble man who wanted nothing more than to help people. He was a meticulous person and that nature came in handy when he opened his first business “Jim’s Fine Auto Polishing” in Greenwood Lake. From there, he became an apprentice at Johnny’s Service Center, where his talents flourished as an automotive technician. He worked a short time at Bergen County Dodge as a service writer and then went on to become the service manager for Prestige Lexus in Ramsey. At 33, he decided on a new career path and joined the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Service as a corrections officer. He began his tour at Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick in 2007 and worked there until it closed in 2011. He was transferred to Shawangunk. While working there, his expertise as an automotive technician was still needed by so many, and he decided, with the help of his loving wife, to open his own business, Primary Care Technician, while still working as a corrections officer. Jim worked both as a CO and running Primary Care Technician until his diagnosis in April 2023 when the decision was made to close the business and focus on his illness. Throughout it all, he remained positive and upbeat until the very end. Even days before his passing while in the hospital, he never lost his sense of humor.

Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 15 years Jennifer (Robine); his two amazing and talented children, son Jimmy and daughter Sophia; his mother Marie Papandrea (Blavio), all of Warwick; mother-in-law Janet Robinson (Robine) of Vernon, NJ; brother Tony Papandrea and his wife Susan of Mechanicville, NY; brothers-in-law, Jim Robine and wife Brigid of Murray, KY, Crist Robine and wife Katie of Woodbine, NJ, and Kevin Robine and wife Kim of Wantage, NJ; sister Lisa Cullen (Papandrea) and husband Brian of NC; and many, many loving nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his father, Anthony Papandrea.

Visitation: Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.