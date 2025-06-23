James P. O’Hare, 77, of South Blooming Grove, entered into rest on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Westchester County Medical Center, Valhalla, N.Y.

James was born January 16, 1948, in Bronx, N.Y, the son of John and Rose (Campbell) O’Hare. He was the widower of Elisa Magnani.

He served in the US Navy from 1966 - 1968. He retired from by Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, NYC as a Facility Engineer.

He is survived by daughter-in-law, Angelina Marra O’Hare; brother John O’Hare and wife Kathleen; granddaughter, Gabreilla Rose O’Hare; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Elisa, and son, James John O’Hare.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 26 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be held 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Burial will follow in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y..