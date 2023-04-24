James E. Cherry, Jr., age 66, of Port Cane went home to be with the lord on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Mr. Cherry was born July 14, 1956 in Goshen, NY, the son of the late James E. Cherry, Sr. and the late Dorothy (Cole) Cherry.

He worked as a Laborer at EMT Factory, Endicott, NY.

He is survived by two sons, Harrison and Mathew; daughter, Jessica; brothers, Thomas of Binghamton, NY, Ron of North Carolina, John, Wayneand Rick of South Florida, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY 10924. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with the expense.

Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., in Goshen, NY.