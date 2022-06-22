James A. Callahan, age 77, of Goshen, entered into rest Thursday, June 16, 2022.

James was born February 12, 1945, in Brooklyn, NY. He is the son of the late Edward and the late Eileen (Glennon) Callahan. He was married to Lorraine Callahan for 53 years.

James served his country as a member of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife: Lorraine (Kjellander) Callahan, son: Kevin Callahan, son: Brian Callahan and his wife Erin Callahan, his granddaughter: Joan Callahan, and his sisters: Joan DiPaolo, Ann George, and Eillen Schaefer.

He is predeceased by his brothers: Edward Callahan and Robert Callahan, and his sister: Catherine Mackey Callahan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in James’s name to a veteran’s charity of one’s choice.

Cory Johnston Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY 10924 (845) 294-6422