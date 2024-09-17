Isabelle M. Feest, 87

Isabelle “Izzy” M. Feest passed away on September 16, 2024, at her residence in Monroe, NY. She was 87 years old. Daughter of the late Russel and Mary (Kyles) Jones, she was born on April 29, 1937, in Tuxedo, NY.

Izzy devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary-Mombasha in Monroe, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Joseph E. Feest Jr. and his wife Bernice of Highland Mills, NY, and Karen A. Jones of Monroe, NY; grandchildren Caitlin, Courtney, and Wayne; sisters Julia House of West Milford, NJ, and Carole Truax and her husband Paul of Milford, Pa.; and sisters-in-law Denise Jones of Goshen, NY, and Carole Zabriskie of St. Petersburgh, Fl. In addition to her parents, Izzy was also predeceased by her husband Joseph E. Feest Sr. and brother-in-law David Feest.

Visitation: Friday, September 20, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Chapel service: Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment: Cemetery of The Highlands.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mombasha Fire Department, 526 NY-17M, Monroe, NY 10950; Monroe Volunteer Ambulance, 100 Ramapo St., Monroe, NY 10950; or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).