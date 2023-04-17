Irene Page, 98, of Goshen entered into rest on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Valley View Center in Goshen, NY.

Irene was born May 5, 1924 in Goshen, NY, the daughter of William and Emma (Green) Price. She is survived by her children, Charolette Ann Price Green (Santa Rosa, California), Tyrone Nelson Brinson (San Antonio, Texas), Thomas Wayne Brinson (Chicago, Illinois), Bruce Allen Brinson ( Olympia Park, Texas), Barbara Jean Morton (Middletown, NY), Priscilla Irene Page (Middletown, NY), William Anthony “Tony” Page (Utica, NY). She is survived by Sister Phyllis Hunter and brother Gilbert Price. She was predeceased by her children, John Reginald Price, Lorraine Marie Brinson, Nathan Eugene Brinson, and Jocelyn Page. Predeceased by siblings, William Price, Clifford Price, Marion Price-Lewis, Delores Price.

She was a homemaker, a certified nursing assistant at Orange County Infirmary and a housekeeper. Served on board of elections for 20 plus years. She sold Avon for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, card games, flowers, and traveling. Visitation will be Thursday, April 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

The Funeral Service to Celebrate her life will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY with Pastor Victor Anderson-McAdoo officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence, visit www.donovanfunerals.com.