May 3, 1979 to June 30, 1998.

It’s been 26 long years since we’ve lost you, Katie. I miss you more than words can say. A kind, beautiful, caring, and talented woman was taken from us too soon, what a terrible loss! Missing you on this sad day, June 30. So many people loved you; hoping all of your many friends in Warwick are keeping the memory of your sweet life alive.

With all our love,

Mom and your loving family