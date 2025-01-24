Howard L. Griffin, 76, of Goshen, NY, peacefully passed away on January 19, 2025, surrounded by his family at his son’s home in West Greenwich, R.I.

Born on June 3, 1948, in Port Jervis, NY, Howard was the son of Francis and Frances Griffin. He graduated from Paul Smith’s College before proudly serving in the United States Coast Guard from 1969 to 1973. Howard spent 51 years as a civil engineer with the Orange County Department of Public Works in Goshen, where he designed over 70 bridges and worked on nearly 100 throughout the region before retiring in 2020.

Howard’s greatest passions included his late wife, Carole, his family, the beach (especially Rehoboth Beach, Del.), cranes, lighthouses, and woodworking. Even up to the weeks before his passing, he especially loved spending time in his workshop, crafting custom projects for his granddaughter’s endless requests.

He is survived by his son Scott Griffin and daughter-in-law, Charlene of Rhode Island, his granddaughter Lacey and her fiancé Mark Panetta of Connecticut, as well as a large extended family and many close friends who will deeply miss him.

Open Visitation: February 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church St., Goshen, NY, followed by a brief onsite service for Howard’s friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Simsbury Community Band at simsburyband.org/donors--how-to-donate.html or to HopeHealth of Rhode Island at hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/donate-to-hopehealth-hospice-palliative-care/.

