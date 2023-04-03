Howard Allen Cohen, a resident of the state of Massachusetts, formerly of Orange County, NY passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Boston after a long battle with cancer. The son of the late Helen and Herman Cohen, Howard was born in the Bronx on May 5, 1944.

A graduate of Goshen High School, Howard went on to receive degrees from M.I.T. and Sloan Business School. After serving in the military, he worked for many years in health care planning for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and later was president of Leco Electric, his family’s Christmas lighting company. Howard was an avid and informed collector of paper money and pens and a supporter of local artists and craftsmen. He cultivated many friendships and was renowned in his community in Charlestown for his cooking, dinner parties, and unparalleled generosity. Howard was a long-time major supporter of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Temple Beth Shalom in Florida, NY.

Howard is survived by his sister, Lois Bateman, and many cousins and friends.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Temple Beth Shalom, 13 Roosevelt Ave., Florida, NY 10921 with Rabbi Rebecca Shinder officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Spanktown Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Following the burial, all are invited to join the family for a luncheon held at Temple Beth Shalom.

In remembrance of Howard’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 or to Temple Beth Shalom, 13 Roosevelt Road, Florida, NY 10921.

Arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home at 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.