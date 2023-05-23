Helen R. Hilgers, age 94, of Hobe Sound, Florida passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2023.

Helen is predeceased by her husband, John P. Hilgers; her sister Wanda, Siematkowski (Antone); and her brothers Leon, Floyd and Matthew Szmidt, all of Pine Island.

She is survived by nieces Eleanor Pietrzak of Pine Island and Mary Szmidt (John) of NYC; nephew, Antone Siematkowski of Pine Island and nephew Joseph Szmidt (Sharon) of Louisville, Tenn; as well as Great Nephews Vincent (Cathy) Pietrzak of Chester, NY; Thomas J. (Kim) Pietrzak of Big Lake, Minn. and great niece Carol Chaney (Lee) of Ocala, Florida.

As per her wishes, there will be no visitation nor service.

Cremation care provided by All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Florida. Her remains will be laid to rest beside her husband, John P. Hilgers in Chester Cemetery later in the spring.