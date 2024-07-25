Helen Marie McManus Boyle, 93, of Goshen entered into rest Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Helen Marie was born April 2, 1931 in Kingston, Pa. She is the daughter of the late Thomas B. and the late Helen (Chmielak) McManus. While attending Columbia University for her master’s in nursing, she dated Patrick J. Boyle while he attended Georgetown Law. They married on February 7, 1959, in St Ignatus in Kingston, Pa.

She was a professor at Orange County Community College, Middletown, NY, for 40 years where she had a positive effect on countless people’s lives. She was one of the founding members of Hospice of Orange County. Their family home was directly across the street from St. John’s Church where Helen Marie, Patrick, and their children worshipped and were actively involved. Helen Marie was always happy to sit and visit. She cherished her time with family, friends, and neighbors, whether it was a coffee with Anne, her annual family reunion, or the Christmas Eve display and party for 45 years. Helen Marie enjoyed gardening and trips to Tanglewood for classical music. She enjoyed cultural adventures with her children and grandchildren. She had a strong sense of civic responsibility and equal opportunities for women.

She is survived by Helen Marie’s loving sister, Elaine Barnes; daughter Catherine (and husband Tim Mills) and children Elizabeth, Patrick, and Rebecca Morley; daughter Dora McGuire and children Dylan, Owen (Jessica), Colin, and Meghan McGuire (Larry Lewis); son Matthew and Beth Boyle and children Luca and Wyatt; and great-grandchildren Peyton, Brayden, and Colton McGuire; Millie Lewis; two great grandchildren on the way; best friend Anne McBride; and many relatives from the Barnes and Boyle families!

Visitation: Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, July 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St John’s the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY.

Burial: Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.

In lieu of flowers Helen’s family is requesting that memorial donations be made in her name to Hospice of Orange County.