Helen J. Lloyd, age 93, formerly of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on February 2, 2022 at her home in Naples, FL surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born in Goshen, NY on April 19, 1928 to the late Francis and Josephine (Ciak) Myruski. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Carlton “Loop” Lloyd, brothers Alonzo, Andrew, Frank, Stanley, Edward and Vincent Myruski, and sisters Martha Myruski, Elizabeth Guzzetti, Cecelia Kroposki and Irene Roach. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Donn Majercik.

Helen is survived by her 8 children, Michael (Debra), Deborah Stokes (Julian), Lisa Majercik, Jeffry (Maryann), Steven (Jean Byrne), Lora Quirk, James and Carlton Jr. (Lisa). She was also a cherished grandma/nonnie to 21 grandchildren and 24 greatgrandchildren.

Helen was the longtime owner of Lloyds Message Center, a telephone answering service for the local community. She and husband Loop ran the 24 hour business for many years from their home in Goshen. Helen cherished the time spent with family and also enjoyed the company of many dear friends both in Goshen and Naples. She was a devoted Giants fan and well into her eighties spent many Sundays traveling to home games to tailgate with family and cheer on her team. To say that we will miss her immensely is an understatement.

A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her Life with take place on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 MurrayAve., Goshen, NY.

Burial will follow at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Helen’s memory to the Goshen Fire District, PO Box 278, Goshen, NY 10924.

