Helen B. Haines

Helen (Bolash) Haines, 97, of Goshen, N.Y., formerly of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. She was born on April 12, 1928, in Kingston, N.Y., daughter of the late Stephen and Mathilda (Madsen) Bolash.

Helen was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Howard “Pat” Haines; her sisters Esther Bolash, Marion Planchock and her husband “Sikey,” and Louise Grant and her husband “Jack”; her brothers-in-law William and John Haines; and her sister-in-law Marion Birk. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Kingston High School Class of 1947, Helen took pride in her 47-year career at F.W. Woolworth on Wall Street in Kingston. Over the decades, she held numerous roles including positions in the Millinery and Candy Departments, Bookkeeping, Cashier, Personnel Supervisor, Office Manager, Assistant Manager, and ultimately retiring as Manager in 1991.

Helen had a passion for handcrafts and spent many hours knitting, crocheting, embroidering, tatting, sewing, quilting, and creating her own dresses and blouses. She was an avid reader. Helen also enjoyed hiking and hunting alongside her husband throughout the Catskill Mountains.

She was a lifelong resident of Kingston, N.Y., until moving to Goshen, N.Y. in 2014. She wishes to thank everyone for enriching her life with joy, laughter, and love. Many special thanks and happy memories to the wonderful staff and dear friends at Glen Arden Retirement Community in Goshen.

Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.. 12401, where family and friends may visit on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, from 10am to 11 a.m. with the funeral service taking place at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in High Falls Cemetery, High Falls, N.Y.

For those who wish, contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.Alz.org or the American Cancer Society at www.Cancer.org. A tribute for Helen can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.