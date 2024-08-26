Heather Sue Grier, 44

Heather Sue Grier of Harriman, NY, entered into rest on Monday August 19, 2024. She was 44.

The daughter of Kathleen Marie Grier and John M. Karl III, she was born on October 27, 1979, in Goshen, NY.

She is survived by her mother Kathleen Marie Grier; father John M. Karl III and wife Peggy; son Bentley Aaron Grier; sister Allie Maiorana and husband Paul; brother Richard Kenny Jr. and wife Kristen; sister Mackenzie Ferrec and husband Samuel; nephew Thomas Maiorana; niece Maggie Maiorana; cousins; aunts and uncles; and her many many friends across the country.

Heather is preceded in death by her grandparents Alexander Sutherland Grier Jr. and wife Margaret; and grandparents John M. Karl Jr. and wife Barbara.

As described by her third-grade teacher, “If I were to present the class with a hypothetical birthday party, Heather would be number one on everyone’s guest list.” A family friend described her as “larger than life,” and that she was.

Heather exemplified generosity and the gift of giving throughout her life, and will continue to do so through tissue donation.

The love of Heather’s life was her son, Bentley, who will surely feel the extension of her love for eternity.

Visitation: Tuesday, August 27 from 10 am to 12 p.m. with a funeral service at 12 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 690 County Rt. 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.