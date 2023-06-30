Harry Schell, a resident of Florida, NY passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Garnet Health Medical Center, after a courageous fight with prostate cancer and adenocarcinoma. He was 76. The son of Harold and Rita (Doherty) Schell, Harry was born on Feb. 3, 1947, in Queens, NY.

Harry was married to Dawn (DeFreese) Schell for 30 years before her passing in 2017.

A hard worker and 9/11 survivor, Harry retired as the Senior Investigator and Vice President of Citi Security and Investigative Services. After travelling to the city Monday through Friday he enjoyed a glass of red wine with his dinner every night. He adored his wife, Dawn, and was proudest of his granddaughters Shawna and Anessia. He immensely loved his great-grandchildren Clara, Sloan, and Cain as well. On the weekends, you could find him in his man cave with a Giants hoodie and sports on TV. He will be greatly missed.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Nina Fernandez of Florida, NY; his son, Felix Fernandez of Florida, NY; his granddaughters: Shawna Akacki and her husband, Curtis Akacki of Pine Island, NY, and Anessia Rodriguez and her fiancé, Saul Alvarez of Vero Beach, FL; his great-grandchildren: Clara Akacki, Sloan Akacki, and Cain Akacki of Pine Island, NY; his sister, Sharon McCarthy and her husband, Ray; his brothers-in-law: Dale DeFreese, Larnie DeFreese and wife Harriet, Marvin DeFreese, Robert DeFreese, Brian DeFreese, and Michael DeFreese and wife, Debbie; his sisters-in-law: Venus Miller, Marie Payne, and husband, Jeff, and Melissa Pitt and husband, Lou; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Harry was predeceased by his parents Harold and Rita Schell; his wife, Dawn Schell; his brothers-in-law William DeFreese and Marvin Miller; and his sisters-in-law: Patricia Santiago, Joanne DeFreese, and Helen DeFreese.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Warwick Center - Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, NY 10990. A funeral service will take place in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Ave. in Warwick.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service, 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.