Gregory Willems, 73

Gregory Willems, a dedicated veteran, public servant, and beloved member of his community, passed away on March 11, 2024, due to pneumonia. He was born on November 16, 1950, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and throughout his life, he touched the lives of many with his kindness, service, and commitment.

Greg proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army, entering in September 1970. He was honorably discharged in May 1972 but continued to serve in the Army National Guard until July 1976. During his service, he attained the rank of SP4/E-4 and served on a Pershing Missile crew in Germany, earning accolades including the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharpshooter badge.

Following his military service, Greg dedicated himself to his work as an auto worker and union shop steward with Chrysler Corporation until his retirement. His advocacy for workers’ rights and his commitment to ensuring fair treatment in the workplace left a lasting impact on his colleagues and community.

Greg’s passion for service extended beyond the workplace, as he served as a town councilman, first elected in 1996, where he tirelessly worked to improve the lives of his constituents. His leadership, integrity, and dedication to public service earned him the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

In addition to his civic duties, Greg was an active member of the American Legion Post 151 of Middletown, NY, and served as the past chairman of the Hamptonburgh Memorial Day Committee. His involvement in these organizations showcased his unwavering dedication to honoring veterans and preserving the memory of their sacrifices.

Greg will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He is survived by his sister, Susan Suokko, and her husband Darel of Kenosha, Wis., and Naples, Fl. He is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews and the son, David Sheldon, of his long-time partner Judi Sheldon who pre-deceased him. He was also pre-deceased by his parents, Ralph and Betty Willems, of Kenosha, Wis.

Greg Willems will be remembered as a beloved brother, uncle, life-partner, friend, veteran, and councilman, whose legacy of service and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come. May he rest in peace.

Memorial visitation: Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Graveside service and military honors: Friday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m. at Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.