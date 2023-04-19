Gregory R. Gilligan passed away on April 15, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 65 years old. Son of the late Russel and Veronica (Farrell) Gilligan, he was born on Jan. 16, 1958, in Bronx, NY.

Gregory was a Film Inspector for Filmedia in Chester, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Patricia Gilligan of Monroe, NY; and sister, Susan Schittone of Wayne, NJ; In addition to his parents, Gregory was also predeceased by his brothers: Michael and James Gilligan.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial Contributions may be made to American Heart Association, www.heart.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.