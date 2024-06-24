Gregory A. deDufour, 65, of Slate Hill, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2024, surrounded by his family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Greg was born December 23,1958, in the Bronx, the son of Arthur and Josephine (Olivieri) deDufour.

He was a retired teamster for Local 707 having worked at Yellow Freight for 26 years. He then went on to his dream job, working with a trainer caring for standardbred horses. He learned how to drive a sulky and won the bartenders derby at two different horse tracks.

Greg’s family was most important to him. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, with whom he shared decades of fun and beautiful memories. He is also survived by his sister Denise and her husband Jim Sullivan, his brother Scott, and his sister Susan and her husband Kevin Dudgeon. Greg also deeply loved his nephews Izzy Sullivan and Kyle Dudgeon, and his niece Sophia Dudgeon.

Visitation: Tuesday, June 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral mass: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or a humane society of your choosing.