Gloria Van Den Bulcke nee Bosco 74, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2026, in Goshen, NY at Sapphire of Goshen Rehab. She was the beloved wife of William E Van Den Bulcke Jr, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Gloria was also a 14 year resident of the fine town of Goshen.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Gaetano Bosco and Ann (Calabro) Bosco, the second oldest of five siblings Roseann, Lydia (d), Joe, Paul and Tom. Gloria graduated from Erasmus Highschool and completed a year in Wilford Academy as a hair stylist.

Gloria was employed for over 18 years as a Legal Secretary on Court Street in downtown Brooklyn. Following her retirement she decided to stay home to enjoy being a grandmother and a full-time care taker for her two parents until end.

Gloria is survived by her husband William E Van Den Bulcke Jr. of Goshen; daughter Anna Marie of Warwick; son in law Adam of Warwick; son William of Goshen, daughter-in-law Alyson of Goshen, and five grandchildren Andrew, John, Gina, Victoria and Maria. She also has 17 nieces and nephews, and 12 great nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.

Gloria is preceded in death by parents Gaetano & Ann Bosco, sister Lydia & sister-in-law Barbara Massey.

Memorial donations can be made in Gloria’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.