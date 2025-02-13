Glenn McCarthy (formerly of Goshen, NY), a man with a spirit as carefree as the winds, passed away quietly after a long quest to seize every fleeting moment life had to offer.

He lived his life with the fervor of a summer storm, embracing each second as if it were his last.

He was a man who understood the weight of time. To Glenn, life was not merely to be lived; it was to be devoured, to be tasted in every flavor and felt in every breath. He reveled in the company of friends and the laughter shared over a seemingly impossible, but truly biographical narrative.

He climbed mountains not just to reach the summit, but to share the vibrant light of possibility. He believed that every single experience was a brushstroke on the canvas of existence.

His passions were as varied as the colors of a sunset. From the contemplative moments of the first cast of his fishing line to the boundless thrill of the catch to the culinary experience of preparing his catch in a timeless recipe; and to a well-told story afterward.

Glenn leaves behind some of the greatest adventures friends and family have encountered. He is survived by his beloved boys Caden and Dane of Granbury, Texas, who carry his spirit within them.

To know Glenn was to know joy, to know adventure, and to embrace the beauty of fleeting moments.