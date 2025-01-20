Glen Richard Banker Sr., 88

Glen Richard Banker Sr. of Chester passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 21, 2024. He was 88 years old.

Born December 15, 1935, in Goshen, NY, he was the son of the late Thadeus Wakeley and Elizabeth (Robertson) Banker.

Richard was a third-generation dairy farmer of The Willow Valley Farm, Hambletonian birthplace, in Chester, NY, where he and his wife raised four children in his childhood home. After retiring from farming, he held jobs at the United Moving Company and Agway.

He was an active board member of the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church and was involved with their annual fairs where Richard was well-known for his rag rugs which he made with his antique family loom, working the chicken barbeque and roast beef dinners, and was also a choir member. He was also a charter member of the Sugar Loaf Engine Company where he began as secretary in 1955 and later became captain and president. Richard has been a lifelong honorary member and was the last surviving founding member.

A family statement reads: “Richard was a devoted family man, a loving father, and a very involved and proud grandfather to his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. He always enjoyed spending time with them and attending their many school and sporting events through the years. His presence will be greatly missed.”

He is survived by his four children: Sandy Hawthorne (Plymouth, Mass.), Glen Banker and his wife Josephine (Candelaria) (Poinciana, Fl.), Pam Mann and her husband Darryl (Wurtsboro, NY), and Wayne Banker and his wife Ann Marie (D’Auria) (Chester); his grandchildren Ryan (and Deanna) Hawthorne, Sean (and Kelly) Hawthorne, Darryl Mann, and Wakeley and Brody Banker; four great-grandchildren, Anamelia, Emma, Grace, and Olivia; and countless nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his loving wife Phyllis Quackenbush, with whom he was married for 54 years before her death in 2010; brother W. Robert (and Millie) Banker; and several sisters- and brothers-in-law.

Visitation was held Saturday, November 30, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment was at Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church, PO Box 95, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981; and/or The Sugar Loaf Engine Company, PO Box 76, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.