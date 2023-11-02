Gertrude ‘Gertie’ Rutkowski, 89

Gertrude “Gertie” Rutkowski of Florida, NY, a lifelong resident of the area, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at home. She was 89.

The daughter of the late John Slesinski and Elizabeth Michalowski Slesinski, she was born on July 28, 1934, in Pine Island, NY.

Gertie retired from AMSCAN in Chester, NY, where she worked for 17 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY; a member of St. Joseph Church Living Rosary Society; and a member of the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society. She loved her dogs and she enjoyed cooking, crafts, gardening and was known for her green thumb. But most of all, she cherished her loving family.

Gertie met the love of her life at a local birthday party. They were married at St. Stanislaus Church and settled in Florida, NY. Ray and Gertie were avid polka supporters for many years and were known to travel with their daughters, attending many polka events.

She is survived by her daughter Cynthia L. Zak and husband Tom; daughter Darlene Fuller (Mike Cosentino); daughter Melanie Bilancione and husband John; three granddaughters, Sara Tkazyik and husband John, Heather Wolfe and husband Kent, and Aimee Bilancione; four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Ray Rutkowski; brother, John Slesinski; and sister, Adele Kurdyla.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 5th from 2 to 6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 6, at St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.