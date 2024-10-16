Geoffrey Edward Emerson, 72

Geoffrey Edward Emerson of Washingtonville, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. He was 72. The son of the late John Emerson and Celestine Furlong Emerson, he was born on September 13, 1952 in Jersey City, NJ.

He is survived by his son Erric Emerson; siblings, Susan Kaczmar, Margaret Smyth, Lorraine Dente and Brian Emerson; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Gail Caggiano and brothers John “Jack” Emerson and Raymond Emerson.

Geoffrey served as a chef in the U.S. Navy and was a proud veteran.

He was an avid and talented cook, his signature meal being sausage and peppers. He enjoyed novels and films and was a big fan of NASCAR and “Jeopardy.” He spent his life as a contractor and caretaker and also enjoyed painting landscapes later in life. Geoffrey was a reserved yet kind and loving man. He is well remembered by his son, family, and friends.

As per his wishes, a private cremation will take place and a burial of his ashes will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY. He will be laid alongside the resting place of his beloved wife, the late Laurie Ann Campbell Emerson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Volunteer Services at Castle Point, please make a check payable to: VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System; and mail to VA Hudson Valley HCS, Attention Voluntary Services, 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.