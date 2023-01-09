Gary A. Green, Sr. left this world on December 28, 2022, to go home to be with Jesus, at the age of 80. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. His Christian faith was an essential part of his life. He spent a great deal of time witnessing to others and mentoring young Christians. He was a dedicated employee for the Village of Chester Water Department for over 30 years, serving as the Village Water Commissioner for many of those years.

He was predeceased by his son Michael and parents Arthur and Hazel Green and sister Gayle Bell. He is survived by his wife Diane, children, Lori (Jim), Donna (Lester), Gary Jr. (Elizabeth). He is also survived by his Grandchildren, Brian, Jason, Travis (Sierra), Brianna, and Great Grandchildren, Kane and Rylee and his sister Kathe, along with nieces and nephews.

Acts 16:31-32 “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, you and your household.” 32 And they spoke the word of the Lord to him and to all who were in his house.

We are in the process of arranging his funeral, details can be found at the Ferguson Funeral Home, Washingtonville, New York, website.

We invite you to make a donation to Vitas Inpatient Hospice, 5425 US-1, Rockledge, Florida 32955 in his memory, in lieu of sending flowers.