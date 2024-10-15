Garry Van De Weert, 95

Garry Van De Weert was born on January 13, 1929, in Midland Park, NJ, to the late Cornelius and Anna (Drenth) Van De Weert and passed peacefully, at age 95, on October 10, 2024, at Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, NY.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife Eleanor Van De Weert and siblings Pete, Emma, Minnie, Ella, Cornelius, Albert, Martin, John, Herm, and Barney. He is survived by his children Elaine (Jack) Malda of Cato, Garry (Joan) Van De Weert of Goshen, Cheryl (Peter) Schwarz of Newburgh, Sandra (Edward) Dykshoorn of Odessa, Roy (Henrietta) Van De Weert of Goshen, Darlene (Douglas) De Vries of Mich., and James (Rosemary) Van De Weert and David Van De Weert both of Geneseo; 25 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews, his church family at both the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and the Goshen Christian Reformed Church, and many friends.

Garry was a hard-working person for all his life. He farmed and was a bus driver for the Goshen Central School District for 25 years and was a deputy sheriff – sergeant for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for 13 years. In 1988 Garry and his wife Eleanor made the move from Goshen to Geneseo, NY.

They purchased the Pease Farm on Lima Road and continued his love of farming. Between his farming in Goshen and his time on their family farm in Geneseo, he farmed for over 70 years. Even while farming here he worked part time driving bus for the ARC for over 12 years.

Garry’s favorite tractor that he started farming with was a 1948 Farmall C, that his son still has in Goshen. His presence and wisdom will be missed by all.

Visitation: Sunday, October 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 21 Big Tree Street, Rte 15 & 20A, Livonia, NY, and Monday, October 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY.

Funeral service: Monday, October 21 at 11 a.m., at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, following calling.

Burial: East Palmyra Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY 14522. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit doughertyfuneralhomes.com.