Gail Ann Frey, 72

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gail Ann Frey of Goshen, NY, who passed away peacefully on March 2, 2025, at the age of 72 at Garnet Health Medical Center of Middletown, NY. Born on July 20, 1952, in Warwick, NY, Gail spent over 50 years in the village of Goshen, where she built a legacy of love, generosity, and kindness.

Gail was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Betty Zacharewicz. Gail was predeceased by her sister Josephine Zacharewicz. Gail’s one-of-a-kind heart lives on through her family; she was a devoted wife to her loving husband of 55 years, Albert Frey, and a proud and caring mother to Kevin Frey and his wife Sharon (Goshen), Allison Davidson and her husband Jay (New Hampshire), and Jennifer Frey and her husband Michael Gadwah (Campbell Hall, NY). She was a cherished grandmother to Mckayla Frey, Ryleigh Frey, Connor Frey, Jordan Weaver, Natalie Davidson, Anya Frey, Samuel Davidson, and Kolton Frey. Gail is also survived by her dear sister Debra Jankowiak and her husband James.

For over 20 years, Gail dedicated her time and talents to the Goshen school district and was a passionate volunteer at the Goshen library. She had a vibrant personality and a zest for life, enjoying simple pleasures like reading, having lunch with friends, and most of all, spending time with her family. Gail’s heart was as big as her spirit, and anyone who knew her was touched by her generosity and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Gail’s honor to causes close to her heart: The Goshen Public Library, the humane society, and The Goshen Generosity Challenge.

Visitation: Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral service: Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Gail will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but her love and light will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends.