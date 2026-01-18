Franklyn T. Nastasi passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2026, at Sapphire Nursing and Rehab in Goshen. He was 95 years old. Son of the late Benjamin and Rose (Tabone) Nastasi, he was born on May 16, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Franklyn proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He later became a pressman with HW Wilson Company in Bronx, NY. Franklyn enjoyed amateur theater and belonged to a local actors’ club.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Gerard Nastasi, and wife Phyllis Fox, of White Plains, N.Y., and daughter Rosanne Green, and husband Paul, of Monroe, N.Y. He is also survived by his sister Charlene Dimichele and her husband William, of Easton, Pa., and beloved aunt, Marie Tabone, also of Easton, Pa.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 845-782-8185.