Frank William Schueler Sr., 90 good long years! Born on March 11, 1934, in Elmhurst, NY, Frank was the son of Frank P. Schueler and Helen Dietz Schueler. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1959 and later served as a police officer with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department from 1960 to 1985, retiring as sergeant. He also served as the Fraternal Order of Police local and state president, 1967, local # 31 and state 1970 to 1971. He retired to North Carolina to be closer to his family.

He made his “last role call” on October 8, 2024.

Frank is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline Robbins Schueler; beloved brother Ronald Schueler (Maria); loving children Laurie Anne Schueler, Frank William Schueler Jr. and Philip John Schueler (Christine); cherished grandfather of Christiane Camarillo, Jennifer Beasley (Daniel), and Kevin Schueler (Kelsey); and cherished great-grandfather of Rosston and Alex Camarillo, Beckham and Ellisyn Beasley, and Landon, Lucas, Kaydence and Emmalyn Schueler. He was also loved by stepchildren Charmaine Houston (Jeff) and Lynn Lugo (Clemente); and beloved step-grandchildren Spencer Haley, Jennifer Young (Kenton), Christopher Paul (Andrea), Joshwa Paul, and Maxie (Mirsad).

Even in Frank’s retirement, he continued to be a strength in the lives of those around him, and those who had the pleasure of knowing him will always remember his keen sense of humor, dedication to family, kindness, wisdom and generosity. His life taught us about the importance of duty, of respect, and of showing up for the people you care about, no matter what.

Frank William Schueler’s memory will live on in the stories we share, the love he gave, and the example he set. His life was a life well-lived, filled with purpose, compassion and a commitment to serving others. He never met a stranger and made a real difference to anyone he made acquaintance with.

We all love you and will miss you greatly, see you in Heaven Pops!

Funeral services: October 19, 2024, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 4431 Old Monroe Rd., Indian Trail, NC 28079 (704-821-2960).

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to support your local police department, in honor of Frank William Schueler Sr., retired police officer, Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.