Frank J. Gurrieri, 76, of Middletown entered into rest on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Castle Point VA Hospital, Fishkill, NY.

Frank was born August 11, 1947, in Paterson, NJ, the son of Frank J. Gurrieri, Sr and Theresa (Paterno) Gurrieri.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970. He was a security officer and retired from NYC Transit Authority. His favorite thing in life was to spend time with his grandchild and be part of their lives.

He is survived by his wife Maryann Gurrieri at home; children Joel Gurrieri (Theresa) and Melissa Hadden (Jason); and his four grandchildren Jessica, Anthony, Maxwell, and Justin. He is also survived by his sister Linda Santore and her sons Paul and Michael.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The funeral service to celebrate his life will be held 10:15 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY.

Interment will follow in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit donovanfunerals.com.