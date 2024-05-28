Frances S. McManus, 64

Frances S. (nee Sica) McManus of Warwick, NY, passed away on May 23, 2024. She was 64 years old.

Born in Goshen, NY, on May 5, 1960, she was the daughter of Thomas P. and Frances Sica.

Frances graduated John S. Burke Catholic High School in 1978 and received her associates in applied science degree in dental hygiene from SUNY Orange in 1981.

She was a former member of the St. Anthony’s Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, a parishioner of St. Stephen’s Church, and a member of Warwick Valley Country Club.

Frances had a lust for life. She loved music (especially Tom Petty), loved to dance, and always loved a good party. You could find her at all the Warwick sidewalk sales, having dinner at the Country Club on Thursday nights, or playing dominos with her friends.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert F., son Robert A. and his wife Michelle of Butler, NJ, and her grandson Sean Robert. She is also survived by her sisters Cheryll (William) Barrett, Geraldine (Bruce) Dees, Margaret (John) Nelson, and Kathleen (Douglas) Fenniman; brothers Vincent (Kelly) Sica and Thomas (Julie) Sica; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Frances was predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Cassidy Frances.

Visitation: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Mass of Christian burial: Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Warwick Valley Humane Society: wvhumane.org/funds/.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.