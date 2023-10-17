Frances P. Sanzone, 75, of Goshen entered into rest on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Frances was born April 3, 1948, in Jamaica, Queens, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Rosaria (Grasso) Cavallaro.

She retired from the Mental Health Association, Goshen, NY, as a family advocate, where she provided support and guidance to parents of children with mental illness.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Anthony of Goshen, her daughter Stephanie of Orangeburg, her son Joseph of Goshen, and her son Paul of Arlington, Virginia.

Frances was a woman of strong faith, which had its founding in St. Rocco’s R.C. Church, Brooklyn, and continued throughout her life. She was a mother with undying love for her family and was their staunchest advocate regardless of circumstance. Being a mother of a child with mental illness, she had a heart that bent towards those in need. She was an avid bird watcher, lover of classic movies and murder mysteries, and enjoyed spending time at the beach in Cape May.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A mass of Christian burial to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY with Father Tony officiating.

Burial will follow in the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY. To leave a condolence visit donovanfunerals.com.