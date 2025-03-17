Frances Irene Walters, 93, of Goshen entered into rest Thursday, March 13, 2025. Frances was born September 29, 1931, in Hamptonburgh, NY. She is the daughter of the late John and the late Frances (Carr) Petrillo.

She retired from Goshen Central School District where she worked as a clerical clerk.

Frances is survived by her son Eugene Walters of East Stroudsburg, Pa., and his fiancé Patricia; daughter June Bell of Goshen and her partner Keith; daughter Tina Rowe of Goshen; grandsons Ryan and his wife Christine, Mathew, and Brandon; granddaughters Kristin and her husband Bill, Stephanie, and Kiley; great grandchildren Brayden, Logan Aiden, and Cade; brother John; sisters Joanne and Terry; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Frances was predeceased by her husband Eugene, and daughter Dolores and her husband Ronald Napello.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Frances’ name to a humane society of your choice.