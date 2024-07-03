Florence Kilb, 95, of Hamptonburgh entered into rest Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Campbell Hall Health Care Center of Campbell Hall, NY.

Florence will be most remembered for her loving and generous spirit towards her family, friends, and beloved cats.

Florence was born August 16, 1928, in Goshen, NY. She is the daughter of the late Oscar and the late Florence (Roach) Miller.

She was employed by Millers Restaurant as a chef.

She is survived by her son Harold Decker and his wife Tama; her granddaughters Michele Decker and Laurell Brockman and her husband Nathaniel; grandson Matthew Decker and his wife Rebecca; great-grandchildren Isaiah Reyes and his wife Nicole, Joshua Reyes and his wife Katherine, Noah and Aria Brockman, and Rylan and Maxon Decker; great-great-grandchildren BrookeLynn and RoseLynn Reyes, and Mila Reyes; and her sister-in-law Nancy Miller.

She was predeceased by her husband Carl L. Kilb; her father Oscar; mother Florence (Roach) Miller; and her siblings Doris Greenhill, Evaline Kostek, Oscar (Sunny) Miller, Marilyn Behnke, Arthur Miller, Valma Eisma, Richard Miller, Sandra Stevens, Glenn Miller, and Kathleen Barnes.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Florence’s name to Forever Angels Pet Cemetery, P.O. Box 250, Wallkill, N.Y. 12589.