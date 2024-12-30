Eugene Sarantapoulas, 64, of Hamptonburgh entered into rest Thursday, December 26. Eugene was born August 1, 1960, in Bardonia, NY. He is the son of the late Peter and the late Geraldine (Travis) Sarantapoulas. Since 2017 he was happily married to Mary (Obremski, Bell) Sarantapoulas.

Eugene “The Greek” was employed by Holt Construction and a member of LU 279 as a construction supervisor.

All that knew Eugene, knows he enjoyed life to the fullest. His doors were always open for anyone at any time. He enjoyed being around family and friends. Some of his favorite hobbies were enjoying the outdoors, camping, hunting, and riding Harleys. To know Eugene was to love him and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his wife Mary Sarantapoulas; his two daughters, Nicole and partner Mike and grandson Dean, and Sara and partner John; step-daughter Jackie and partner Anthony and a future grandchild; stepson Gary and partner Melissa; stepson Brian; his sister Diane; brothers and their wives, Pete and Sue, Andy and Judy, Tom, John and Fran, Dennis, and Mike and Kim; 68 nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law Kenneth and Doris Obremski; godson Codi Clark; and sister Kayla.

Memorial visitation: Thursday, January 2 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral service: Thursday, January 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Eugene’s family is requesting that memorial donations be made in his name to Orange County Land Trust: oclt.org/donate.