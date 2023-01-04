Elizabeth (Betty) Loretta McBride, age 92, died December 29, 2022, after a life filled with love, laughs and family.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Leon and sisters Joan Thomas and Eleanor Rampe. Betty was born on September 23, 1930 as the third daughter to John and Katherine Halloran and spent her younger years in Wurtsboro NY, graduating from Monticello High School in 1948. Betty was one of four children with two older sisters and one younger brother. Life as a Halloran was packed with laughter and practical jokes by her comedic brother Jack at the family restaurant establishment now known as Danny’s in Wurtsboro, NY.

After high school, Betty moved to Goshen, NY, where she met her husband Leon McBride in a bar off Sarah Wells Trail, now called the Horse & Silky Pub and Grill. They were married on July 11, 1954, and made a home for over 60 years on Hilltop Drive, raising 6 children.

Betty was easy to go along with the family on the many McBride adventures. Although Betty was not much of an outdoor person, she spent many years camping with the family in the airstream trailer, skiing in Stowe with Goshen families and even went deer hunting, ONCE.

Betty was loved by all who met and knew her. Her smile and ease of laugh could cheer anyone in town. Betty had a fantastic sense of humor and could make light of any situation just for the laugh. She spent many of her years in Goshen doing a variety of activities from playing golf with the Nine Holers, playing bridge with the candy eaters, or fast asleep beside the family pool as a lifeguard.

Leon and Betty spent many years of their retirement living on a golf course in Ft. Peirce Florida where they had a great group of friends to swing clubs with or to share stories. More recently, the family, friends, and relatives will always cherish the annual 4th of July party at their Hilltop Drive home where the entire McBride clan would unite for a chaotic week of fun. Everyone who ever knew Betty has their own funny story. Many have said that when Betty walked in a room, the whole room lit up.

In the end, it is not the years in your life that count. It is the life in your years. (Abraham Lincoln). Betty made the best of every moment and made every moment the best!

We love you, Betty! Thanks for all the laughs!

Betty is survived by her brother Jack Halloran, of Troy, NY and her six children: Shawn, of Goshen NY, Kean of Raleigh NC, Terry of Allen TX, Michael, of NY, NY, Patrick of Charlotte NC, and Maureen Ellsworth of Newburyport, MA, 17 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

A wake is scheduled at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church St., Goshen, for January15th, from 2-5 p.m. and a Mass at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen on January 16th at 10 a.m.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY www.donovanfunerals.com