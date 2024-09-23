Elizabeth Ann Gramm, 65

Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Gramm, age 65, of Wurtsboro entered into rest Friday, September 20, 2024. She died at Montefiore Nyack Hospital surrounded by family who helped her on her final journey.

Liz was born January 3, 1959, in Manhattan, NY. She is the daughter of the late Anthony and the late Vivian (Patalano) Quinto. She married John Gramm in August 2003.

She was employed by Mobile Life, and was a member of GOVAC as an EMT. In her retirement, she co-ran Nana G’s Original Jewelry Designs and Gramm Photography.

She is survived by her husband John Gramm; sister Donna Johnson (Joseph); sons Frank Deserto (Sarah Celentano), Michael Deserto (Jennifer), Robert Deserto, and Christopher Deserto; and stepdaughters Colleen Robustelli (Darius), and Melissa Schuck; grandchildren Gavin Deserto-Kocsis and Hazel Deserto; nieces Jennifer and Nicole Johnson; and former daughter-in-law Natalie Kocsis.

Visitation: Tuesday, September 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral service: Tuesday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers Liz’s family requests that memorial donations be made in her name to a charity of one’s choice.