Elisabeth Mansfield, 67

Elisabeth Mansfield, owner of Mansfield Commercial Real Estate and resident of the town of Goshen for 34 years, departed this life on September 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 7, 1956, to Mary (née Charrot) and Charlie Mansfield, Elisabeth was the fifth of six children raised at the family home in Garden City, New York.

Elisabeth attended Boston College, where she met many dear and lifelong friends. She started her career at CBS in Manhattan doing accounting and financial planning, while attending night school and earning her MBA at Fordham University. She then worked at Cushman & Wakefield until relocating “upstate” to Goshen. She worked at McBride Corporate Real Estate before starting her own company over 25 years ago. Over the years Elisabeth treasured her relationships with her clients and colleagues in the Orange County business community, especially working alongside her dear friend Kate Brannan.

Elisabeth is survived by her loving family: Chuck and Mame of Westhampton Beach, NY, and Stuart, Florida; Michael and Maggie of Vernon, NJ, and Port St. Lucie, Florida; Patricia and Tom Phelan of Freeport, NY; Peggy of Ventura, California; Kate of New Haven, Vermont; Chas and Dawn of Indian Land, South Carolina; John and Liz of Biddeford, Maine; Katie of Harrisonburg, Virginia; and Emily and Eric Drew of Ventura, California; along with several grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. This list would not be complete without a special shout-out to friends-who-are-like-family: the Beyer family; Martha Dalton; Susan Pavone; Laraine Fitterman; Claudia Jacobs; Mary Mora and the Irwin family; the Vanderbush family; the Forni/Gonzalez families; and the best neighbors on the planet, Sonya Bierbower, Sergio Occhuzzi, Don Bierbower, Kathy Bartlein, and Beckett and Sidalee. She was deeply grateful to her cousin John Pinto of Hanover, New Hampshire, for his skilled and loving nursing care in the final week of her life.

Elisabeth enjoyed cooking delicious meals (especially with her dear niece Katie), tending to her orchids, painting at the Wallkill River School, and establishing her own private arboretum of native/indigenous plants on her property.

A funeral mass will be held at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18. There will also be a celebration of Elisabeth’s life at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester, NY, from 3 to 6 p.m. (also on Wednesday, October 18). All are welcome, and Elisabeth suggested that we wear bright colors in a spirit of celebration.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homegrown National Park, P.O. Box 1106, Sharon, CT 06069. Elisabeth also asked that if everyone reading this would plant and support a few native plants in their yard, that would be pure nourishment for her soul.