Edward J. Moran, 70, of Milford, Pa., passed away on April 18, 2024. Edward was born in Manhattan, NY, to Edward and Lilian Moran and spent most of his adult life in Milford, Pa.

Eddie is survived by his children Jeronimos “Michael” (Lee) Konidaris and James (Tiffany) Moran; grandchildren Alex, Kayla, Kristina, Jack and Lily; and siblings Kenny Moran and Laura (John) Daidone. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Lilian Moran and wife Bess Moran.

Eddie graduated from Mater Christi High School in Astoria, NY, and attended Paul Smith University in Saranac Lake, NY. Eddie worked for Sureway Air Express in NY with his father. He left Sureway to work for the Delaware Valley school district in Pennsylvania until he retired in 2011.

He was passionate about motorcycles and music. Eddie spent the 1970s living in California, where he enjoyed riding his motorcycle through the desert. After returning to New York he started dating his lifelong neighbor and future wife, Bess. He loved spending time with his dogs, listening to loud music, adding hot sauce to everything he ate, and playing pranks on people. He was an avid collector of historical memorabilia, much to the dismay of others. He was hardworking and had an unforgettable personality. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Memorial service: April 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, 122 Westfall Town Drive, Matamoras, Pennsylvania.