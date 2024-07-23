Edward J. Degan II, 46

Edward J. Degan II, adored son, cherished brother, and beloved father, passed away on Sunday July 22, 2024. He was born on September 13, 1977, in Woodland Hills, Calif. Ed or Eddee as he was affectionally known, was a character to all who met him.

Edward was the son of the late Edward J. Degan (2005) and Barbara G. Degan of Middletown, NY. Edward leaves behind five children, Liam, Maeve, Harry, Edward, and Madeline whom he shared with his former wife, Tara (Mulhare) Degan. Ed loved his children and took immense pride in their accomplishments and milestones.

He was a loving brother to Kate Degan-Smith (Nicholas Smith) of Petaluma, Calif., and Patrick Degan (Kaitrin Degan) of Palos Verdes, Calif. Edward was also a proud uncle to their children, Poppy and Harrison Degan.

Ed was known for his kind heart and generous spirit towards strangers. He touched many lives and was a devoted friend who could always be relied upon for support and laughter.

Eddee will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of dark sarcastic humor, movie star good looks, love of a finely pressed shirt, admiration for Roman history, die hard A.S Roma fan, and his great taste in music. His siblings and children will not be able to listen to U2 or Coldplay with a dry eye anymore. Eddee left his mark wherever he went. As trying as he could be at times, Eddee was ours and our hearts are incredibly saddened with his loss but better for knowing and loving him for as long as he would let us.

Visitation: Thursday, July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist in Goshen.

Internment: St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Catholic Charities of NY/Hospice of Orange & Sullivan.

May Edward’s soul rest in peace, and may his memory continue to inspire and comfort us all.