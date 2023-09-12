Edward J. Behnke Jr. of Goshen entered into rest Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at home. He was 69 years old.

Ed was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Goshen, the son of Edward J. Behnke Sr. and Marilyn J. (Miller) Behnke.

Ed graduated from Goshen High School in 1972 and went onto get his engineering degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic.

He started his career at Lanc & Tully and then went onto work as a civil engineer from Orange County Public Health. He retired as a civil engineer from Orange County in Goshen.

He is survived by his mother Marilyn J. Behnke of Goshen; his two brothers Brian Behnke and Gary Behnke and husband John Blue; niece Jessica Behnke/Brown and husband Joe Brown; great nephews Justin and Jake Brown; Aunt Florence Kilb;, Uncle Glenn Miller and wife Nancy; and many, many cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Edward J. Behnke Sr.

As per Ed’s wishes, there will be no visitation and burial will be private with the immediate family in Slate Hill Cemetery in Goshen.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. in Goshen.