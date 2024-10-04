Edward Ariel Conklin, 89

Edward Ariel Conklin passed peacefully at home on September 26, 2024. The son of the late William Roe Conklin and Evelyn Mc Kenzie Conklin, he was born on June 14, 1935.

Eddie was the farmer and owner of Pine Hill Farm. He loved growing crops and tinkering with old machinery. His sweet corn was known as the best in Orange County. He was a wealth of knowledge and could be depended on to fix or build anything. He enjoyed reading, joking with visitors in his clubhouse, and admiring the beautiful garden surrounding his home. He had a cheerful attitude and a spirited sense of humor. He had cancer for the last seven years but you would not know it. He did not complain or live in fear. He greeted each day with joy and lived each day fully right up to the end. What an amazing example. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife Joan Zenock; daughters Carol Lee Welin (John), Catherine Gros (Gary), Susanne Conklin, and Dolly Conklin (Marc); as well as his sisters Nancy Cook and Ruth Teston (Bill); brothers Bill Conklin and Robert Conklin (Ann); and grandchildren Bill Conklin, Carl Conklin, Phoebe Altman, Jack Cook, Kendra Lauren Gros, Cameron Lane Gros, and Ean Welin. He is predeceased by his sister Mary Jean Kracht and his sons Edward Conklin Jr., Daniel Christopher Conklin, and Thomas Roe Conklin.

Funeral: Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 2 p.m., outdoors at Ed’s childhood home at 3298 Route 94, Chester, with an informal reception to follow, inside, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Presbyterian Church.