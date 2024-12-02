Dr. Thomas B. Glendening, 87, of Hamptonburgh, NY, died Friday, November 22, 2024. Tom was born in Elkhart, Ind., the son of Melvin and Velma (Burton) Glendening. He is survived by his partner and wife of 44 years, Jeanine Delaune-Glendening, his beloved sons Sean (Martina) and Michael (Kristina), his brother John Glendening of Toledo, Ohio, and his sister Jane Glendening of Elkhart, Ind.

Tom graduated from Indiana University, and Indiana University School of Medicine. After his residency Tom answered the call of the U.S. Army to defend the nation during the Vietnam War. He served with the U.S. Army Special Forces as the team’s medical officer. His army career led him to the United States Military Academy at West Point where he was the chief of radiology. After leaving West Point he spent the rest of his life in the Hudson Valley and part time on Nantucket. He was a prominent radiologist in the area, working at St. Luke’s Hospital, Horton Hospital, Arden Hill, and eventually Orange Regional Medical Center. Tom retired from medicine in 2000 and became a well-known developer in the area. He developed many pivotal projects in the Hudson Valley, most notably creating the Newburgh Waterfront.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Orange County Land Trust so that they may continue on their critical mission of protecting our water and open spaces.

Services and burial with military honors were private with the family on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.